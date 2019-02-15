The Anker Roav 800A 8000mAh Jump Starter Pro is down to $59.99 at Best Buy as part of its daily deals. This normally sells for $100, and today's deal beats out Black Friday and holiday pricing where we saw it drop to around $75.

Anker's emergency device should be in every glove compartment, and if you know someone driving around without one then you know what you're giving them for Christmas this year. It combines an emergency jump starter with an emergency battery charger. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded. You can get up to 15 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all.

If it happens at night, the device has a built-in high-intensity LED lamp. Plus, there are two USB ports for charging your mobile devices in a pinch with the 8000mAh battery. Anker backs it up with a 12-month warranty, and the 84 users who have reviewed it at Amazon give it 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on average.

