Keep some spare cables around the house. Can't hurt!

This 2-pack of Anker USB-C to USB-A 2.0 6-feet cables is down to $9.49 on Amazon. It normally sells around $12 and has never dropped this low through a direct price drop before.

It's definitely worth pointing out that these are USB 2.0 cables, not the more modern 3.0. While that might mean some slower transfer speeds for whatever you use these for, they're still high quality nylon-braided cords that will last you a long time.

Features include:

Lasts 6X Longer: Double-braided nylon exterior, toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors equip PowerLine+ with superior toughness from end-to-end.

Fast Sync & Charge: Charges phones and tablets with USB-C ports at high speed. (Does not support high-speed charging for Google Pixel or Motorola Nexus.)

Supreme Compatibility: Tested in-house with countless USB-C devices; proven to provide a fully compatible, secure and reliable fit.

These cables come with a lifetime warranty.

If you absolutely need USB 3.0, you can get two 6-foot USB-C to USB-A 3.0 cables for $22.38 when you redeem the on-page discount and add two cables to your cart. These are $28 without the promotion.

