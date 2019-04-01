Resorting to Walmart or Best Buy's prices for a USB-C cable can set you back more than a few dollars if you're looking for a dependable option. Over at Amazon however, you can normally find durable picks like Anker's Powerline+ USB-C Fast Charging Cable at a great price. While it normally sells in a two-pack for only $9.99, using code ANKERB82 during checkout will drop its price to $7.99 for a limited time. That'll score you the cables for just $4 apiece.

Protected by a double-braided nylon exterior, Anker's Powerline+ USB-C cables are equipped with a toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors for extreme durability. Both of the cables you'll receive are three feet long each and support rapid-charging protocols like Qualcomm's Quick Charge so you can power up your devices quicker than you can with standard options.

At Amazon, over 1,000 customers left a review for these charging cables resulting in a solid rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

