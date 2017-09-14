Amazon has two-packs of Anker's PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-A 2.0 cables discounted by up to 25% off currently. You can grab two 3ft cables in red or black for $10.49 when you enter promo code ANKB8265. If you would rather have two 6ft cables instead, use code B8266EDM to pick them up in red for just $12.79. Separately, just one of these cables would normally cost you around $10.
Anker's PowerLine+ cable is beloved for several reasons, including the durability of the double-braided nylon exterior, its support of high speed charging and reinforced stress points to protect from daily wear and tear. PowerLine+ cables are up to five times stronger than conventional cables... meaning these ones will likely last you much longer than others you've had.
The single Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cable has an awesome 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.
