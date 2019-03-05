Amazon has the Anker PowerPort 12-Outlet Power Strip on sale for $26.99, saving you 31% off the usual $39 price tag.

This well-rated power strip features twelve power outlets and three USB-A ports. The cable is six feet long, too, so you can use this for your entertainment center, desktop computer, or bedroom. It'll work basically anywhere. It has three lines of surge protection and delivers an optimized charge via its PowerIQ USB ports. Anker backs this product with an 18-month warranty.

