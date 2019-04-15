Amazon has the Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo Car Charger on sale for $16.99, saving you $10 off the usual price. We've never seen it drop lower than $19.99 before, making today its best deal yet. The customer reviews are quite positive so far.

With a USB-C port and a USB-A port, you can keep everyone happy. Snag this vehicle must-have at the best discount yet.

This features two ports. The 30W USB-C port features Power Delivery, while the 12W USB-A port has PowerIQ technology. That means your devices will be charged as quickly and safely as possible. The charger itself is compact for a minimal footprint, and the LED ring softly illuminates the ports so you aren't fumbling around when plugging cables in. Anker backs your purchase with an 18-month warranty.

It's a good idea to have dedicated cords in your vehicle. That way, you'll always have a charger around if you need one. AmazonBasics cables are both affordable and well-rated.

