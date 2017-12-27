Freshen up your desk space with some new accessories by Anker

Anker's ultra compact Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is now on sale at Amazon for just $18.99 when you enter promo code ANKERKYB at checkout. This deal saves you $5 off its regular price.

This slim keyboard has a rechargeable battery that lasts for six months between charges (based on two hours of use per day). It can be used with your smartphone, tablet or computer via Bluetooth or with the included USB cable.

If you're in need of a wireless mouse, the Wireless Vertical Mouse by Anker is on sale for $13.99 when you enter promo code ANKERMIC at checkout.

These products all come with an 18-month warranty.

