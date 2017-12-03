Portable sound for anywhere you go!

The Anker Classic portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $22.99 on Amazon when you clip the $5 off on-page coupon. That's the lowest direct price drop on this speaker ever. It has been selling around $28 for the last few months, but even that is a drop from a previous $35 selling price.

Android Central reviewed this speaker, so you should check that out for an in-depth breakdown of everything this little guy is capable of.

Features include:

Experience your tunes in high definition and surprising fullness realized through a 4W / 2in driver and bass port – outclassing other similar-sized portable speakers.

Unrivaled 15 to 20-hour playtime powered by a built-in rechargeable 2100mAh Li-ion battery.

Automatically connect to the last-connected device when turned on enables one-step music streaming. Compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices (2.1 and over). 3.5mm audio port for non-Bluetooth devices.

Outstanding connection range of up to 33 feet. Built-in microphone with a 2-feet pickup range allows the speaker to double as a speaker phone.

The Classic has 4.4 stars based on more than 6,200 user reviews. All Anker products come with an 18-month warranty.

This is a great price on a powerful little speaker, but Anker does have a huge selection of speakers to choose from. You could upgrade to the Anker SoundCore 2 for just $10 more.

