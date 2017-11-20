A one-stop shop for whatever you need.
Anker is dropping prices on... well, everything. Today includes deals on chargers, cables, speakers, and a whole bunch of other things. Whatever gear you need, pretty sure you can get a nice chunk off the price today. All Anker products are covered by an 18-month warranty.
Cables
- PowerLine 10-feet Lightning Cable for $9.49 (from $12)
- PowerLine 3-feet USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable 3-pack for $10.99 (from $14)
Cases
- Karapax Rise heavy-duty iPhone X Case for $9.99 (from $16) - use code KRPXIW47
- Karapax Breeze military-grade iPhone X Case for $9.99 (from $12) - use code KRPXIW47
Chargers
- Quick Charge 3.0 Dual USB Wall Charger for $17.99 (from $23.99) - use code BFBF2225
- PowerCore Fusion 5000 2-in-1 Portable Charger and Wall Charger for $20.49 (from $26)
Headphones
- SoundBuds Slim+ Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $22.99 (from $33)
- SoundBuds NB10 sweatproof Bluetooth earbuds for $23.99 (from $40) - use code ANKSPT60
Home
- Eufy 33-feet White LED decorative string lights for $7.99 (from $13)
- Eufy Lumos white 2700K smart bulb for $13.99 (from $20)
- Eufy Genie smart speaker for $19.99 (from $35) - This is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals, so the price is temporary
Speakers
- SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker for $15.99 (from $21)
- SoundCore 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $31.99 (from $40)
Wireless Mouse
- Vertical ergonomic optical wireless mouse for $13.99 (from $20)
