Find out where you come from.

This AncestryDNA genetic testing kit is down to $54.99 on Amazon. Normally, this is a $100 kit. AncestryDNA is slashing the price for Cyber Monday. It was this price for Black Friday, too, but the kit was only available from the AncestryDNA site and less accessible that way. With this deal, you can get Prime shipping and get your results back that much faster.

Features include:

Over 1 billion family connections.

Uncover your ethnic mix across 165 regions worldwide, including 9 unique regions of Africa.

Ancestry has the world's largest consumer DNA network—over 6 million people and counting.

The only consumer DNA test with six million chances to find new relatives.

AncestryDNA helps you discover the people and places that made you who you are.

The AncestryDNA kit has 3.8 stars based on 1,847 user reviews.

See at Amazon