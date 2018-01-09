Never leave home without it.

The American Red Cross FRX3+ emergency weather radio and smartphone charger is down to $39.99 on Amazon. While it fluctuates a bit in price, its average street price over the last six months has been around $60. It has only dropped below $50 once or twice in the last year, and it has never dropped as low as this.

Whether you're going camping or preparing for the zombie apocalypse, you should always have an emergency radio. You can power it the normal way with a rechargeable battery or use the hand crank and built-in solar panel. Get informed of the nearest government safe houses to escape the zombie horde... or the weather. Plus, it has a built-in smartphone charger powered by hand so you can get a little extra juice for your phone when you need it most.

Features include:

This is the emergency radio with a large, ergonomic hand crank that requires little effort to generate power for delivering a superior combination of sound quality, playback time, and reception.

Its superior audio quality provides clear, crisp sound that allows you to hear every word of a NOAA Weather Band, unlike other models that produce distorted, static-filled audio.

Its superior battery provides 8.7X longer playback time than lesser models. Unlike other radios with analog tuners, it has an easy-to-adjust digital tuner that receives radio stations.

Additional superior features include an integrated LED flashlight, USB port for charging smartphones, mini-USB cable, and a built-in solar panel for supplemental power.

Utilizes a rechargeable lithium ion 3.7V battery.

The FRX3+ has 4.1 stars based on 246 user reviews.

