Amazon's perks get better if you have an Alexa-enabled device.

Everyone knows about the benefits of Amazon Prime. You get free 2-day shipping, access to a ton of services, and exclusive deals.

But are you aware of Amazon Voice Shopping deals? You should be!

If you have an Alexa device, you can say "Alexa, order [product]" and she'll find a top-rated Prime-eligible item. She'll place the order with your default credit card and shipping information. If you change your mind, don't sweat it -- you are able to cancel or return your product. If you already know what you want, you can order a specific product with your voice as well.

On top of that, Alexa devices get you access to special, exclusive discounts. You can ask Alexa what her deals are and she'll tell you, or you can see them on the Alexa deals page every day.

Alexa even has exclusive deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. Sometimes that means early access to hot Lightning Deals, and sometimes the deals are only available through Alexa voice shopping.

I personally have scored a great discount once or twice through Alexa shopping. Last year, around Black Friday, I got this awesome KidKraft Penelope dollhouse for $40 through my Echo, which is $60 below the average price!

If this deal sounds good to you, you should know that there are a ton of different devices for all budgets that will work with Alexa Voice shopping. Another plus is that these devices are often discounted. Follow Thrifter on Twitter to be alerted when Amazon Alexa devices are on sale!

You can use Alexa Voice Shopping with the following products:

If you've never ordered a gift card using Alexa before, you can get a $5 bonus when you order a $25 gift card through Alexa Voice Shopping. Great deals and $5 for free? That's a win in my book.

Will you be shopping exclusive deals at Amazon this holiday season?

