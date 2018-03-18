This AmazonBasics wall mount monitor stand is down to $77.79 on Amazon. That price is a discount from its $100 street price, and it is only one of two discounts we've ever seen for this mount.

If you work in a semi-permanent office space and don't mind attaching this to the wall behind your desk, you could really free up a lot of real estate for yourself. Just make sure your monitors have standard VESA mounts on the back (and they most likely will). The arm extends and contracts, tilts for different reading angles, and rotates from landscape to portrait mode. Mounting your monitor to the wall creates desktop space, and it's easy to set up.

The mount has a one-year warranty from AmazonBasics. More than 1,000 users give it 4.4 stars on Amazon.

