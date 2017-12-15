For all you cord-cutters out there.
This AmazonBasics Ultra Thin 25-mile indoor TV antenna is only $9.98 on Amazon. Over the last six months it has sold as high as $13 with occasional drops. This deal is about 70 cents above the lowest price ever.
Because of the limited range on this antenna, this is not going to serve you well in a rural place. You'll get a lot more out of it if you live in a downtown, urban environment. Use this handy website to figure out how well it'll work for you. Features include:
- 25 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more
- Reversible with black or white sides to match your home's decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch
- Supports 1080 HD and includes 6 foot coaxial cable
- Multi-Directional and Reversible: No "pointing" needed
This antenna has 3.6 stars based on more than 2,000 reviews.
Reader comments
Picked up a Mohu Leaf 50 TV Antenna. Waste of money here in the Los Angeles area.
In sight of TV towers near Tampa. Paper clip in the back of my Samsung 65 inch 4k allows me to pick up all the local networks and many others in glorious HD!!! Lucky guy.