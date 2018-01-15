Now you just need a destination.

Amazon has its AmazonBasics Carry-On Travel Backpack on sale for $34, down from a normal price of $50. This will make traveling a breeze since you'll never have to worry whether your bag fits the proper airline dimensions.

Carry-on travel backpack with internal, zippered laptop sleeve

Ultra-flexible and lightweight

Main compartment with zipper mesh space, optional midway shelf, and internal/external compression straps

Front pocket & front-top pocket for easy access to documents and travel liquids

Main upper packing compartment with organizer, expandable storage space, and key clip

Hide-away water bottle pocket & tuck-away ID pocket

Padded shoulder straps disconnect & store easily

This backpack received 4.3 out of 5 stars from 174 customer reviews. Make sure your liquids are TSA-approved with these silicone travel bottles.

See at Amazon