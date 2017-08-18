Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on an over-the-air antenna!

This AmazonBasics ultra thin HDTV Antenna is down to $23.99. This antenna dropped to $28 in early February and has sold steadily at that price ever since. This is the first drop below $28 and its lowest price ever.

Features for this antenna include:

50 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more

Reversible with black or white sides to match your home's decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch

Supports 1080 HD and includes 16 foot coaxial cable

Multi-Directional and Reversible: No "pointing" needed

Like the product page notes, the success of the antenna varies a lot depending on where you live, what's being broadcast near you, how far away you are, and other variables like that. If you want to know how to take full advantage of over-the-air antennas like this, check out our article.

