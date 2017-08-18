Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on an over-the-air antenna!
This AmazonBasics ultra thin HDTV Antenna is down to $23.99. This antenna dropped to $28 in early February and has sold steadily at that price ever since. This is the first drop below $28 and its lowest price ever.
Features for this antenna include:
- 50 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more
- Reversible with black or white sides to match your home's decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch
- Supports 1080 HD and includes 16 foot coaxial cable
- Multi-Directional and Reversible: No "pointing" needed
Like the product page notes, the success of the antenna varies a lot depending on where you live, what's being broadcast near you, how far away you are, and other variables like that. If you want to know how to take full advantage of over-the-air antennas like this, check out our article.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
This $24 50-mile TV antenna gets you local channels without a monthly fee
I cut the cord three years ago and have been using one of these and it works great for me. I don't have the Amazon brand which is made by one of the two company's that I'm using but it should work just as good.