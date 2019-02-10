The AmazonBasics 800VA 450W 12-outlet standby uninterruptible power supply is down to $51.99. It normally sells for around $80 and hasn't dropped from that price since last year.

If you've got a lot of devices, a home computer, or entertainment system, you should have it all plugged into a UPS like this. It helps protect your stuff with six surge-protected outlets that will guard against power surges. All twelve outlets are connected to the battery backup, as well, so in the case of a power outage you'll be given the crucial few minutes you need to save everything and shut it down safely. This is backed by an AmazonBasics one-year warranty and a $75,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee. You can also download the free AmazonBasics power management software.

