This AmazonBasics 50-mile indoor HDTV antenna is down to $21.39, its lowest price ever. it regularly sells for $28 and has only dropped from that price once before, but even that previous drop didn't go as low as this one.

The 50-mile range is helpful particularly for people who don't live in urban centers. You want to make sure your antenna can reach the signals coming from the nearest broadcast tower. This antenna lets you pickup channels like ABC, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more. It has black and white sides, and it can be painted over if you would like it to be a different color. The coaxial cable is 16 feet long. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Use this map of DTV signals from the FCC to make sure this antenna works for you.

Pair this antenna with the $79 HDHomeRun Connect Duo and not only can you keep up cable TV without a subscription, you can then transmit it to your mobile devices like your phone or tablet.

If you want an HDTV antenna for your RV or to use outdoors, you can grab this one with a 50-mile range that's down to $4.99 with code WLFU9XNJ. It has 4.3 stars based on 41 user reviews.

See on Amazon