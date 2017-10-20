Yo dog, I heard you like video games.
For a limited time, pick up two or more used games from this Amazon Warehouse sale and you'll get 20% off.
There are almost 5,000 games to choose from, so no matter what console is your favorite, you should check this sale out.
Note that some of these games only have a handful in stock. Make sure you head to Amazon sooner rather than later for the best selection.
Your discount will be applied automatically during checkout.
Some notable offers with prices before discount:
- Injustice 2 (PS4) - $35.91
- Diablo III (PS4) - $21.77 - One of the funnest games of all time & highly recommended by yours truly
- Stardew Valley: Collector's Edition (PS4)- $17.99
- Final Fantasy XV (PS4) - $22.43
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4) - $23.99
- Persona 5 (PS4) - $43.64
- Until Dawn (PS4) - $13.10
- Nier: Automata (PS4) - $37.56
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (PS4) - $35.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4) - $21.59
- Rayman Legends (PS4) - $16.36
- What makes this deal worth considering? - Deals like these are a great way to pick up a previously-released game that you haven't played yet. That's not to say the selection is full of old games, either, because there is a surprising amount of recent releases included as well.
- Things to know before you buy! - Amazon Warehouse products vary in condition, but all of them will work perfectly fine. Keep in mind that once an item is gone, it's gone, so shop early for the best selection.
