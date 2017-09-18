Get a new Amazon Tap for $80 right now as part of Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day. This is the same price as a refurbished unit but without the refurbishiness of it. The Tap normally sells around $130. While we've seen some deals in the past, we've never seen it go this low.

Oddly, the Amazon Tap no longer has a reason to be called the Tap. Originally you had to physically "tap" the speaker to enter a command to Alexa. Now you no longer need to (if you don't want to), making it the same as the Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices. Add in a powerful speaker and battery-powered portability, and it's one of the most versatile ways to talk to Alexa in the Amazon ecosystem.

With Black Friday coming up in a couple months, you can bet there's going to be exclusive Alexa-only deals, too, which makes for another good reason to get this device. Features include:

Just tap and ask for music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Enable hands-free mode to control music and more from a distance.

Uses the Alexa Voice Service when connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot to play music, read the news, provide weather reports, and even order a pizza

Provides up to 9 hours of continuous playback (up to 8 hours when in hands-free mode), Charging Cradle included

Streams all your music via Bluetooth from your phone or tablet

Delivers crisp sound powered by Dolby, with dual stereo speakers that provide 360º omni-directional audio

Always getting smarter and adding new features and skills

The Tap has 4.2 stars based on more than 7,550 user reviews.

If you plan on carrying your Tap around with you, spend some of your savings on the $20 Tap Sling and add some color to your device.

