Amazon's subscription boxes are the perfect way to start discovering new snacks, foods, and other goodies at a discount! While our favorite boxes are all full of snacks, Amazon offers others with everything from Funko figures to Allure beauty essentials.

Subscribing to one of these boxes is already a smart way to score a small discount on a variety of products, but right now Amazon is offering bonus savings when you sign up for select subscriptions, such as 70% off the Bunny James' Casual Keto snacks box. These discounts will only apply to your first box, so you'll want to decide on whether to keep your subscription or turn off auto-renew before your next box arrives at full price. Shipping is included with the price of each subscription.

This 50% discount on Candy Club is pretty hard to resist if you've got a sweet tooth, while this Simple Loose Leaf Tea box is also a great choice at 50% off. There's an Un'kuppd coffee subscription available at 15% too! You can even grab snacks for your pet at a discount.

There are a bunch of other stellar options moving away from snacks and food, such as the Loot Anime box by LootCrate which incorporates fun and exclusive items inspired by manga and anime series. There's also Sock Fancy which delivers a pair of comfy, in-house designed socks to your home each month.

