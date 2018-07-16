Today only, Amazon is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle for $299.99 which includes the console along with a 64GB micro SD card and a $20 Nintendo eShop gift card. Considering the console itself is rarely discounted from its regular price of $300, this offer is like getting the $22 memory card and $20 gift card for free with its purchase. This is a Prime Day deal however, and as such, it's only available for Prime members. If you're not a member, you can still get this discount by starting a free 30-day trial.
The bonuses you'll receive here might seem not as cool as getting a game with the console, but they're actually better. The Switch has a ton of games that you can only purchase digitally which save onto your console directly, and there are other physical games which require the use of a micro SD card.