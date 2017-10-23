If you're getting ready to hibernate for the winter, you might as well keep your reading supply fresh.

Amazon is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Kindle Unlimited with a big discount on Kindle Unlimited and huge sales on several Kindle products. The Kindle Unlimited sale is 33% off a one-year subscription or 40% off a two-year subscription. Those prices bring 12-months down to $80.32 (from $120) and 24-months down to $143.86 (from $240).

This is a match for a deal on Kindle Unlimited that Amazon ran in the lead up to Prime Day earlier this summer but actually excludes the six month deal from back then.

The service includes access to more than one million titles. The list includes great books like Slaughterhouse Five or The Handmaid's Tale, and novels you've always said you read but never actually did like 1984. With your subscription, you can read whatever you want covered under the Unlimited banner for free. You also get access to any available audio books, which has the nifty feature of taking over wherever you stopped reading so you can go from the couch to the car without losing your place.

Here are all the Kindles on sale:

Kindle E-reader for $49.99 (from $80) - This is a match from November 2016

(from $80) - This is a match from November 2016 Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 (from $120)

(from $120) Kindle Voyage for $169.99 (from $200) - This is also a match for lowest price since November 2016

Here are all the Kindle bundles on sale:

What makes this deal worth considering? - If you've ever wanted to keep that promise to yourself that you should read more, this is your chance. The Kindles are down to some of the lowest prices we've ever seen, and Kindle Unlimited has matched a deal we've only ever seen once before.

Things to know before you buy! - Remember to check out Kindle First, which releases brand new reads each month for Amazon Prime members. Use your Amazon Prime membership to your advantage with Kindle, too.

