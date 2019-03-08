The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is down to $99.99 at Amazon. That's $30 off this recently-released device, and today's price comes in at just $10 more than the best we've ever seen. You should also keep in mind that price drops on this model are few and far between, so there's no telling the next time it'll go on sale.

As well as taking $30 off the entry-level Paperwhite, you can score the same savings on every model currently available including versions with more storage and free cellular connectivity.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest, lightest model yet. It has a built-in adjustable light to help you read at night, and the glare-free screen is easy on your eyes, too. It's waterproof, so you can read at the beach or in the bath. It can connect to your headphones for audiobook listening as well. The battery lasts for weeks at a time, and the display is higher-resolution than the original Kindle. This model also features Bookerly, which is an Amazon-exclusive font that was designed specifically for reading on digital screens. The display does feature special offers on the lockscreen, which are tastefully designed and unobtrusive.

To make things sweeter, Kindle books tend to be extremely affordable, especially when compared to traditional bound books. At least once per week, Thrifter posts a new Kindle book sale, but oftentimes the deals pop up more frequently than that. Prime members also get a free Kindle book each month. With Kindle Unlimited, $10 per month gets you access to thousands of titles for free.

For just $40 more, you can get a Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle with a leather case and a power adapter. This bundle makes a ton of sense if you plan on buying a cover anyway.

Want a Kindle without spending this much cash? The entry-level Kindle E-Reader is also discounted today.

