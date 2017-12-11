Fill up those stockings.
Amazon has a huge selection of potential stocking stuffers on sale. All of these items are $10 or less and come with free shipping for all.
Here's a few of the ones we liked:
- Dunder Mifflin T-Shirt from The Office for $8.49
- Classic Ghostbusters T-Shirt for $10
- Sock Shop Men's Santa's Elf Socks for $6.25
- Forum Novelties Women's Adult Christmas Socks for $8.49
- Christmas Tree Coil spring hat for $9.89
- Kids' casual chic analog watch for $9.99
- Mavis's Diary iPhone 6/6S Plus Christmas case for $6.99
- ZoeTouch glowing rave LED gloves for $9.99
- Innozon Wine Bottle cork light string for $7.99
Remember the closer it gets to Christmas, the less likely Amazon will be able to guarantee your presents arrive on time. Order soon before you lose your chance.
