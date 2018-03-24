Amazon has its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote on sale today for only $29.99. This deal saves you $10 off its regular price and is sure to last a limited time only.

The Fire TV Stick lets you get rid of the cable company and monthly cable bill by giving you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services. It also lets you visit websites like Facebook and Reddit.