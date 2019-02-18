The Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa voice remote is down to $29.99, which is a $10 drop off its regular price. You can also upgrade to 4K with the Fire TV Stick 4K also on sale for $39.99. You're saving $10 with either device, and both options are so affordable really the only question you need to answer is whether or not you want to spend the next several weekends binge-watching in 4K.

The Fire TV Stick gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services. The device is easy to set up and use. It plugs right into an HDMI port on your TV and connects easily to Wi-Fi. The included remote can be controlled with your voice, lets you search 200 popular channels and apps, and lets you control other devices with your voice like a sound bar or receiver. Since it connects and disconnects easily, you can travel with the Fire TV Stick and watch your favorite shows anywhere. The 4K version does much of the same but gives you access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ content.

Other Fire TV devices also on sale include the Fire TV Recast 1TB for $50 off, the Fire TV Recast 500GB for $40 off, and $40 off the Fire TV Cube. Save big no matter what you want.

