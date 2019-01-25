The Fire TV Recast 500GB over-the-air DVR is down to $189.99 on Amazon right now. While this is $10 above what it sold for over Black Friday, it's the next best price drop we've seen on the Recast and still a huge discount off the $230 street price.

You can also upgrade to the 1TB version for $229.99. Again, that's not quite as low as Black Friday, but this version regularly sells for $280 and, except for Black Friday, hasn't dropped from that price.

The Fire TV Recast has 4 out of 5 stars and our recommendation as a great DVR. The review said, "It's a great little piece of tech because it's easy to set up, and easy to use, and it integrates into the Amazon Fire TV beautifully. It is very well done."

The Recast's integration with the Fire TV and Echo Show lets you watch and record over-the-air TV easily. Plus you'll be able to watch your media on compatible mobile devices, too. This machine is great for live sports and other shows you can't usually get on an app like Netflix — local news, talk shows, etc. Just pair it with an HDTV antenna like this one. The Recast has two tuners so you can record two shows at once, and the 500GB space should let you record as much as 75 hours of programming. Use Alexa through a device like the Echo Dot to search for shows, manage your recordings, and more.

