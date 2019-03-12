Amazon's holding a 48-hour flash sale on its Fire Kids Edition tablets with prices starting at just $59.99. No matter which model you choose, you'll also receive a free year-long subscription to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case, and a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty. That means if it breaks in any way, you can return it and get a free replacement up to two years later.

Priced at $59.99 is the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, now $40 off its regular cost. Amazon allows you to choose between blue, yellow, or pink for the color of the included case, which can help differentiate multiple tablets in the same household. There are also easy-to-use parental controls so you can set usage limits, filter content, manage web browsing, and more. It comes with 16GB of memory, a 7-inch IPS display, and a battery that can last for around eight hours on a single charge.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is also $40 off today, down to $89.99. This model features an 8-inch HD display with twice the storage of the above option and a battery that can last for up to 10 hours. It even allows you to add a microSD card for additional storage space.

Last up is the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet at $149.99. Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price and brings it back to the lowest we've ever seen it reach. It's equipped with a 10.1-inch Full HD display that is sure to keep your kids from asking for your own device when they're bored.

The inclusion of FreeTime Unlimited is stellar as well. It's normally a $2.99/month service that not only includes over 1,000 kid-friendly audiobooks but also movies, TV shows, books, educational apps, games, and more that are all age-appropriate for your little one. Today's deal scores your child access for a full year at no additional charge, though there's not much time left to grab it.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.