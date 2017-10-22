Buy one, buy two, save no matter what you do! Yay rhyme.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB Kids Edition tablet is down to $99.99 on Amazon. Its regular street price is $130. It has only dropped to $80 once before back in August. You can also get the Amazon Fire 7 for $80. It's on sale from its normal $100 price.
If you've got more than one kid and don't want them to fight over one, Amazon is also discounting two packs. The Fire HD 8 two pack is $179.98, down from $260. The Fire 7 two-pack is $149.98, down from $200. Both two-packs are available in a variety of colors.
Features of the Fire HD 8 include:
- One-year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a Kid-Proof Case
- Not a toy, a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet with a vibrant HD display, 32 GB internal storage, and up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life. Add a microSD card for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.
- 2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we'll replace it for free. No questions asked.
- One year of FreeTime Unlimited gives you access to 15,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more
- Add even more content to your child's profile in FreeTime to give them selected access to apps in your personal library, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Minecraft
- Best-in-class parental controls allow you to manage usage limits, content access, and educational goals
- Amazon Parent Dashboard with Discussion Cards enables parents to discover the titles their kids enjoy and connect with them through rich conversations about these titles
The Fire 7 is basically the same, but it has a slightly smaller display and slightly less storage. The internal storage isn't a problem, though, since you can expand it with a microSD card.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - These prices match some of the lowest we've ever seen, and the two-packs are crazy low for the larger families.
- Things to know before you buy! - Amazon offers these tablets at a cheaper than normal price, but it means sacrificing on board storage. The Fire HD 8 has the most with just 32GB, and that's not a lot for apps and movies. Upgrade the tablet storage with an internal micro SD card.
Happy thrifting!
Reader comments
Engage your kids with Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for just $100