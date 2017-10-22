Buy one, buy two, save no matter what you do! Yay rhyme.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB Kids Edition tablet is down to $99.99 on Amazon. Its regular street price is $130. It has only dropped to $80 once before back in August. You can also get the Amazon Fire 7 for $80. It's on sale from its normal $100 price.

If you've got more than one kid and don't want them to fight over one, Amazon is also discounting two packs. The Fire HD 8 two pack is $179.98, down from $260. The Fire 7 two-pack is $149.98, down from $200. Both two-packs are available in a variety of colors.

Features of the Fire HD 8 include:

One-year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a Kid-Proof Case

Not a toy, a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet with a vibrant HD display, 32 GB internal storage, and up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life. Add a microSD card for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we'll replace it for free. No questions asked.

One year of FreeTime Unlimited gives you access to 15,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more

Add even more content to your child's profile in FreeTime to give them selected access to apps in your personal library, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Minecraft

Best-in-class parental controls allow you to manage usage limits, content access, and educational goals

Amazon Parent Dashboard with Discussion Cards enables parents to discover the titles their kids enjoy and connect with them through rich conversations about these titles

The Fire 7 is basically the same, but it has a slightly smaller display and slightly less storage. The internal storage isn't a problem, though, since you can expand it with a microSD card.

What makes this deal worth considering? - These prices match some of the lowest we've ever seen, and the two-packs are crazy low for the larger families.

Things to know before you buy! - Amazon offers these tablets at a cheaper than normal price, but it means sacrificing on board storage. The Fire HD 8 has the most with just 32GB, and that's not a lot for apps and movies. Upgrade the tablet storage with an internal micro SD card.

