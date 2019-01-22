The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is down to $49.99 for one day only. That's $30 off this recently-released device and a match for the lowest price we've seen to date. The last time we saw this price was around Black Friday and in the run up to the holidays before the price jumped back up to $80. The deal applies to all four colors.

As well as taking $30 off the entry-level Fire HD 8 with 16GB capacity, you can score the same savings on every model currently available including versions with more storage, without special offers, with included Show Mode dock, and even the child-friendly Kids Edition.

The Fire HD 8 features up to 10 hours of mixed use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a quad-core processor, and — newly — hands-free access to Alexa. That's something that the Fire HD 10 tablet has had for a while, but this is a first for the Fire HD 8. You can upgrade the storage, too, up to 400GB depending on what microSD card you go with.

In addition, the tablet now has Show Mode. This gives your tablet some of the same features that the Echo Show has. You can use your voice to ask Alexa to show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more. If Show Mode sounds like something you'll use frequently, you can order the Fire HD 8 with a Show Mode dock for $89.98.

