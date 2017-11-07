Hand your little miscreants their own tablet without sacrificing yours.

Children love technology just as much as we do, but watching a kid play with an expensive tablet can be scary at times. Today only, you can stop worrying and pick up an Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for just $69.99, the lowest price its ever been thanks to Amazon's Deals of the Day. This saves you $20 off the average price.

This is a fully functional Amazon Fire 7 tablet housed in a kid-proof case (in your choice of blue, pink or yellow). It features a 7-inch display, 16GB internal storage and an eight-hour battery life. You'll be able to purchase apps and games for your child and easily setup parental controls to keep them from charging your card while you're not looking.

You can add a microSD card of up to 256GB for extra storage space. This 64GB one by Samsung is currently available for just $23.

Amazon includes a two-year worry-free guarantee so that if this device gets broken, you can have it replaced free of charge with no questions asked. A year of FreeTime Unlimited is also included with your purchase, which gives you and your child access to over 13,000 kid-friendly apps, books, movies, games and more for free.

For a limited time, you can also grab the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $89.99, which is its lowest price ever. That one features an 8-inch display with 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life.

- The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition has never dropped this low in price before. You're saving $20 off the average cost. Things to know before you buy! - The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is also on sale for $20 more! It features a slightly larger display and double the storage space.

