Designed for kids but designed for parents, too.
Buy two Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets for $149.98. Each tablet is $100 bought individually, so you're saving $50 on the total. You can buy this bundle in Blue/Pink, Pink/Yellow, or Blue/Yellow. A different color for each tablet so your kids don't get confused on which one is theirs.
The Kids Edition tablets have a special guarantee attached that protect you when your hyperactive kids smash the screens. They also have parental controls so you can see what they're accessing and manage times.
Features include:
- Not a toy, a full-featured Fire 7 tablet with a 7-inch IPS display, 16 GB internal storage, and up to 8 hours of mixed-use battery life.
- 2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we'll replace it for free. No questions asked.
- One year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to 15,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more
- Add even more content to your child's profile in FreeTime to give them selected access to apps in your personal library, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Minecraft
- Best-in-class parental controls allow you to manage usage limits, content access, and educational goals
You can expand the storage of the tablet with a microSD card up to 256GB. This Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD card is only $40.
Reader comments
Buy two Amazon Fire 7 kids edition tablets together and save $50