Buy two Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets for $149.98. Each tablet is $100 bought individually, so you're saving $50 on the total. You can buy this bundle in Blue/Pink, Pink/Yellow, or Blue/Yellow. A different color for each tablet so your kids don't get confused on which one is theirs.

The Kids Edition tablets have a special guarantee attached that protect you when your hyperactive kids smash the screens. They also have parental controls so you can see what they're accessing and manage times.

Features include:

Not a toy, a full-featured Fire 7 tablet with a 7-inch IPS display, 16 GB internal storage, and up to 8 hours of mixed-use battery life.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we'll replace it for free. No questions asked.

One year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to 15,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more

Add even more content to your child's profile in FreeTime to give them selected access to apps in your personal library, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Minecraft

Best-in-class parental controls allow you to manage usage limits, content access, and educational goals

You can expand the storage of the tablet with a microSD card up to 256GB. This Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD card is only $40.

