Wise up and buy an Amazon Echo bundle.

Is this deal for me?

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for only $5 when you purchase an Echo device alongside it. With how much the Echo devices are currently discounted thanks to Cyber Monday and Black Friday, this makes for an awesome deal. For just $34.99, you could pick up the Echo Dot and a TP-Link smart plug. The Echo Dot itself sells for $46 on average, so getting the smart plug included at $11 less than that price is pretty fantastic.

If that deal isn't quite good enough for you, there's an even better bundle which Amazon is offering when you buy the Echo Plus in silver or black. Not only will you get the device for $124.99 (at a $25 discount off the regular price), but you'll also receive a TP-Link Smart Plug and a Philips Hue light bulb. These two extra items add a value of around $45 that you're getting at just a $5 increase over the current pricing of Amazon's Echo devices.

TP-Link's smart plug allows you to control your appliances from anywhere in the world. You can even voice control your appliances with it by pairing it to your Echo device. The Philips Hue light bulb also allows you to gain fuller control over your home: automate your lights, turn them on via app, and more.

The rest of Amazon's slate of Echo devices (except the Echo Look) are also included in this promotion, however this deal is only available during Cyber Monday.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This deal adds up to $30 worth of value for just an extra $5! If you've been wanting to purchase an Echo device (or a $30 TP-Link smart plug), you should definitely go this route instead.

- This deal adds up to $30 worth of value for just an extra $5! If you've been wanting to purchase an Echo device (or a $30 TP-Link smart plug), you should definitely go this route instead. Things to know before you buy! - Amazon will include both a smart plug and a Philips Hue bulb for $5 if you buy the Echo Plus! This deal takes into effect Amazon's current sale pricing on the Echo devices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

See at Amazon