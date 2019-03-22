Amazon has a whole bunch of Echo devices on sale today, so you can get yourself a new smart speaker at a nice low price. You'll be able to talk to Alexa, stream your favorite music over Bluetooth, or even watch videos depending on the gadget you go for.

Grab the 10-inch Echo Show for $40 off with a free Philips Hue smart bulb. The deal is available in Charcoal and Sandstone. The 2nd-generation Show has a video display you can use to watch your favorite shows or connect to a security camera or baby monitor.

The 2nd-gen Echo Plus is also on sale. It's $30 off at $119.99 and also comes with a free Hue bulb. It's got all of Alexa's smarts with a premium aural experience thanks to Dolby audio tech, as well as a built-in smart home hub.

The super popular Echo Dot is down in price, too. At $40, it's $10 off which isn't its best deal ever, but is a good chance to add one to your setup if you've been waiting for a price drop. To sweeten the deal, you should pronbably opt for the bundle with an Amazon Smart Plug for the exact same price.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.