Add some Alexa smarts to your home with this discounted Echo and Smart Plug bundle. Amazon's smart assistant gets better every day with new skills and the Echo can link in with so many other smart home devices — and even your dumb devices with this smart plug.

With Amazon Alexa at home, you'll be able to voice control whatever's plugged into Smart Plug, whether that's a lamp, fan, gaming console, coffee maker, or another household appliance. Using your smartphone, you'll even be able to create routines and schedule the smart plug's usage. Plus, with Alexa Skills, new features are consistently added. You can ask Alexa to answer your questions, convert measurements, keep you updated on the news, control your other smart home gear, request an Uber, order a pizza, and much more.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.