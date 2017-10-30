Alexa, let's buy a discounted Echo Dot!

There's no denying that Amazon's Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart home gadgets, and there are a ton of great reasons for that. On an average day it is extremely affordable at just $49.99, but today you can pick one up for even less. Amazon is currently selling them for just $39.99, which is a savings of $10.

Amazon has been working to make Alexa smarter each week by adding new features, skills, and functionality to it. From being able to control smart home accessories to being able to answer your questions, complete your searches, set reminders, and even make calls for you, these things do a whole lot for how little they cost.

If you've been on the fence about picking one up or wanted to add an Echo Dot to another room in your home, today is the day. Odds are Amazon will once again offer exclusive Alexa Voice discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be prepared for those and save some money on one of these now.

B&H Photo, Best Buy and Staples have joined in on this discount as well.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a great price for one of these, and only lasts for one day. Be sure to pick one up before the discount is gone.

