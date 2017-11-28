Press a button, get a product! It's the future.

With this deal, all you're spending is $5 on a single Amazon Dash button. You'll get two extra dash buttons for free, and all Dash buttons give you a $4.99 credit the first time you use them. That's $25 total coming back to you with $10 in free Dash buttons and $15 in credit after you use each one.

All you have to do to get the Buy 1, Get 2 discount is add three Dash buttons to your cart. You'll see $10 taken off the price automatically during checkout.

The Dash button is a simple, one button way, to reorder your most-used household items. From pet food to water, ink cartridges and more, you simply purchase the button, set it up with your Amazon account and pick the item that you want it to order, and then press it when you are in need of said item.

I think the key to getting the most out of a Dash button is picking an essential product. Pick laundry detergent or paper towels or printer paper - things you know you'll need to order again eventually and don't want to spend time looking up. That makes the investment worth it.

