Amazon, today only, has a variety of Amazon Charts Best Sellers available on Kindle for $1.99 and up. There are 37 titles included in the selection, spanning genres from mystery to romance. Every book is a best seller, and with inexpensive titles like these, you'll surely be able to find a page-turner worth buying.

You don't need a Kindle to read these. Just use one of Amazon's free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, or Mac. Stuck on which to choose? I highly recommend The Handmaid's Tale, especially now that there's a sequel on the way.

