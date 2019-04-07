The AmazonBasics 16-piece smartphone repair kit is down to $8.38 on Amazon. The kit normally sells for around $11 or more, and today is only the second time we've seen it drop this low since Black Friday.

A simple kit designed to save you money both thanks to the deal's price drop and over the long run by fixing the little issues that arise with mobile devices.

Use the tools in this kit to repair your smartphone, game system, watch, eyeglasses and other small devices. It has a precision aluminum screwdriver with a telescopic handle for an extended reach that's easy to use with one hand thanks to the free-spinning end cap. Other tools include two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector, and a suction cup. The screwdriver bits fit into tight spots and include bits designed for the iPhone and iPad.

It all fits inside a convenient zippered case and comes with a one-year AmazonBasics warranty. Users give the kit 4 stars based on 147 reviews.

