The AKG K702 Reference Class Studio Headphones are down to $149.99 with code VELVET at B&H. Without the code, the headphones are $350, which is also the price they go for at other retailers like Amazon. The last time we saw these headphones drop in price was during Black Friday, but even then they only dropped to $180.
Sounds Good
AKG K702 studio headphones
Use code VELVET to see this deal. The price is $30 better than Black Friday and the lowest anywhere on the internet.
$149.99
$350 $200 off
These are older headphones from 2009, and they aren't designed with modern noise-cancelling or anything like that. The K702 headphones are for people who want their music to sound good, especially if it's music you make yourself. They are over-ear, open-back headphones designed for referencing, mixing, and mastering. They have specially-shaped 3D foam ear pads, which means they can be used for a long time comfortably. These are also good for people with big heads since the headband stretches a bit more. Users give them 4 stars based on 318 reviews.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.