Amazon has a software bundle including Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2019 on sale for just $99.99. You can grab it for the same price from B&H. The combo normally sells for $150, and today's deal is a match for the lowest we've ever seen.

The deal comes in the form of a digital download. While the price works with both Windows and Mac you'll have to pick the platform you want it on when you make the purchase. The box version works with both but isn't on sale right now.

The Photoshop Elements by themselves normally sell around $100, so you're basically getting the Premiere Elements for free this way. These programs offer easy automated editing for your photos and videos. They help you organize your media, curate it, combine it, and create slideshows and collages. You can add special effects or corrections with a single click. They also come with tutorials and step-by-step guides for editing.

