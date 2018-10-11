The Legrand Pass & Seymour electrical outlet with two AC plugs and two USB-A ports is down to $11.94 on Amazon. That compares to a regular street price of $22, and this device was selling as high as $26 recently. This drop is the best we've seen.

If USB-A is fine, but you could get a lot more use out of a USB-C port, this Topgreener outlet might be the way to go for you. It's also on sale right now. Elevate the ports to a sitting position with Legrand's desktop charging station, which is on sale for $24.

Once installed you'll be able to have two appliances plugged in and charge two mobile devices with the extra USB ports. Each port provides up to 1.55A. You can say goodbye to wall adapters with this since you can just get powered up directly. The outlets have a shutter system that helps prevent unwanted objects from getting plugged in, providing some safety especially with children. The few users who have reviewed this give it positive ratings.

