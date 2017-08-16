Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on the latest Philips Hue bulbs!

Philips Hue is one of the biggest names in the smart lighting space, but the price of its bulbs can hold people back from adding them in every room of their house. From time to time we see some great deals on the bulbs, and now is one of those times. Right now you can pick up 3rd-gen Smart LED bulbs (white and color ambiance) for $41.07 each. This is a savings of around $9 from the normal $50 selling price.

B&H Photo has also matched this price point.