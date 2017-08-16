Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on the latest Philips Hue bulbs!
Philips Hue is one of the biggest names in the smart lighting space, but the price of its bulbs can hold people back from adding them in every room of their house. From time to time we see some great deals on the bulbs, and now is one of those times. Right now you can pick up 3rd-gen Smart LED bulbs (white and color ambiance) for $41.07 each. This is a savings of around $9 from the normal $50 selling price.
B&H Photo has also matched this price point.
- Choose between millions of colors and shades of white light to light your home, wirelessly control with your smartphone or tablet, and sync your light immersively to music, games, and movies.
- Requiring the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, this bulb fits standard-size table and floor lamps. Enjoy richer shades of green, cyan, and blue with improved design.
- Install the LED light as you would install ordinary bulbs, then pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
- Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.
You will need a Philips Hue Bridge in order for the bulbs to work in your home. If you haven't already begun your own Philips Hue setup, you can pick up this Starter Kit for $64.99, which comes with the Hue Bridge and two white bulbs. The Hue Dimmer Kit is also down to $27.98 today, which comes with another white bulb and the dimmer for your wall.
