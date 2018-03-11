Right now the Amazon Echo 2nd generation smart speaker is down to $84.99. That's a drop from $100 and only the second deal we've seen this year. You can get this discount on a few color variations, including Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone.

The Echo Dot is also on sale for $39.99 from a street price of $50. Again, after Amazon went ham during the Black Friday shopping season we didn't see a lot of Echo deals for a while. This price is a match for its lowest in 2018, and it's good in Black or White.

These prices will disappear after March 17.

Both of these devices work with Alexa. Amazon has been working to make Alexa smarter each week by adding new features, skills, and functionality to it. From being able to control smart home accessories to being able to answer your questions, complete your searches, set reminders, and even make calls for you, these things do a whole lot for how little they cost.

