Take your lights into the future!

If for some reason you haven't already invested in some Philips Hue lighting for your house, this may be the deal that changes that. Right now you can pick up this Philips Hue Starter Kit for just $69.99 at Amazon. This is a savings of $30 on the kit that comes with two white bulbs, the hub required for them to work, and a dimmer switch that you can use to control them in your home.

Don't need the dimmer switch? You can also opt for the regular Starter Kit for just $49.99, which is a $20 discount.

If you want to get the most out of these lights, be sure to add an Echo Dot as well so you can then control them with your voice. You'll also want to consider picking up some extra bulbs, because trust me they become addictive very quickly!

