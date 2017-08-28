Stop using wall chargers that only support one device and grab this deal from our pals at Thrifter!

Right now you can pick up Aukey's folding wall charger for just $5.99 with coupon code HUY9CY9Q , a savings of $4. It features two USB ports for keeping your favorite devices charged up, and has a 2.4A output, so it will charge them on the quicker side. The prongs fold down to keep the profile small.

Whether you spend a lot of time on the go, or just like to have something packed in case of an emergency, you won't want to pass up this small charger.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!