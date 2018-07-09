Amazon is offering the Hitachi 50-inch 4K LED TV for $289.99 today as part of its Gold Box deals of the day. This is a brand new model for 2018, so there isn't much to compare the pricing too, but it does normally sell for $379.99, which means that you're saving $90 today. It has 3 HDMI ports, 1 RF antenna input, 1 USB port, 1 optical audio, and 1 audio output, as well as a component and composite video input on the back.

While this may not be the best 4K TV on the market or have the most advanced set of features inside, at this price it's hard to pass up. It gets you a solid picture with a lot of inputs for daily use. It works great in a spare bedroom, loft, basement, or even your family room. This price is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren't already a member, you'll want to sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.