Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an Anker desktop charging hub!

Odds are that you have more than one gadget that needs to be charged on a daily basis, and that can be a painful process depending on how many electrical outlets you have available to you. Anker is looking to make things easier for you, and right now you can pick up the 5-port USB wall charger for just $26.99, a savings of around $10. This charging hub allows you to use only one electrical outlet while keeping up to 5 of your favorite devices charged up.

Two of the outlets are Quick Charge 3.0 so you can charge compatible electronics up to four times faster using those ports, and the other 3 have Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to deliver the fastest charging speeds to everything else.

Charge Faster: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 combines with Anker's proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device.

Premium Design: Hard-wearing matte finish, high-gloss detailing, light-blue LED, and cool-blue USB ports combine to make this a truly premium charger.

Multi-Port Charging: 5 ports pump out 63W of power—enough for the whole family to simultaneously charge multiple devices at the highest speed possible.

This is a match of the lowest price we've seen for this charger, so be sure to grab one now if you are interested.

