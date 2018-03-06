Western Digital's 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive is now on sale at Amazon for just $79.99. Since Black Friday this drive has sold for $99.99, and prior to that, it sold for as much as $139.99. Today's price drop marks the lowest price it's ever sold for, bringing the cost per terabyte down to just $20.
This hard drive offers quick transfer speeds thanks to the USB 3.0 connection and can work with both Windows and Mac machines, as well as gaming consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You may need to reformat the drive for it to work properly with a Mac.